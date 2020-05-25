Memorial Day Honor Flights Canceled Because Of Coronavirus Crisis
Monday, 25 May 2020 () Thousands of people who were planning to visit war memorials in Washington, D.C., on Memorial Day had to cancel this year. That includes veterans traveling with the nonprofit network Honor Flight.
The Air Force will honor veterans who made the ultimate sacrifice and healthcare workers on the front lines of the coronavirus crisis with a flyover Monday across the Southland. The flyover, featuring..
Credit: CBS2 LA Duration: 00:23Published
