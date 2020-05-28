Walter García RT @willripleyCNN: #breaking President Trump is expected to take executive action on what will happen in regard to Hong Kong’s status with… 2 minutes ago MD1stDistrict RT @itsrhondabitch: Friends, our country is in trouble--Trump and his GOP enablers have to go, so it's time to take some action. I often se… 4 minutes ago Cheryl Taylor🆘 RT @MysterySolvent: Trump tweeted, “Twitter has now shown that everything we have been saying about them (and their other compatriots) is c… 4 minutes ago Kris Hines RT @Mabelais63: Trump can't help himself. What matters for him :Twitter His priority , immediate action tomorrow will announce a #Execut… 14 minutes ago G_Ramirez RT @thejohnbronson: @tribelaw Not that Trump, or his wildly uneducated and uncouth followers, care anything about the law. It will be inter… 15 minutes ago Sean Fox Trump signs an Executive order tomorrow. By tomorrow evening..... "Due to legal action we have no choice but to sus… https://t.co/DfuIDyk8cZ 17 minutes ago It'z_techlius Trump vs. Twitter: What 'big action' does president plan for social media networks? https://t.co/onAUVDPFX3 17 minutes ago Patriot Girl - TX RT @jaazee1: 🔴.@SenTedCruz Republicans NEVER take action! What have Senate Committees accomplished? Pelosi OWNS Congress, compared to Boehn… 25 minutes ago