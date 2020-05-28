Global  

Trump vs. Twitter: What 'big action' does president plan for social media networks?

USATODAY.com Thursday, 28 May 2020
Twitter placed a 'fact check' label on President Trump's tweet about mail-in voting fraud. Now, Trump plans 'big action' against social media.
 
Video credit: Reuters - Politics - Published
News video: Trump threatens to regulate or shut down social media companies

Trump threatens to regulate or shut down social media companies 01:10

 The president appears to be furious after Twitter tagged some of his claims as false or misleading. This report produced by Zachary Goelman

Related news from verified sources

'Big action': Trump threatens social media after Twitter fact-checks him

The US President threatened to regulate or shut down social media companies after Twitter added fact checks to two of his tweets.
The Age

Trump promises 'big action' after threatening to shut down social networks

The threat follows Twitter adding a fact-check link underneath the president's claims about postal voting fraud
Independent


