Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

WHO official walks back comments on asymptomatic transmission being 'very rare'
Delawareonline Wednesday, 10 June 2020 ()
Dr. Maria Van Kerkhove, WHO's technical lead for COVID-19 response, clarified Tuesday that asymptomatic transmission is still 'a major unknown.'
 
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: Wibbitz Studio - Published
News video: Spread From Asymptomatic COVID-19 Patients Is 'Very Rare,' WHO Says

Spread From Asymptomatic COVID-19 Patients Is 'Very Rare,' WHO Says 01:20

 Spread From Asymptomatic COVID-19 Patients Is 'Very Rare,' WHO Says Evidence from the earliest COVID-19 outbreaks indicated that asymptomatic carriers could easily spread the virus via person-to-person contact. On Monday, World Health Organization (WHO) officials said that while it's still possible...

Related videos from verified sources

Maharashtra Govt says no community spread of Coronavirus in the state, cases cross 90,000 mark [Video]

Maharashtra Govt says no community spread of Coronavirus in the state, cases cross 90,000 mark

The government of Maharashtra -- the biggest hotspot of coronavirus in the country with more than 90,000 cases -- has denied all reports of a community transmission. state health minister Rajesh Tope..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 02:42Published
'We don’t actually have that answer yet,' WHO says on asymptomatic transmission of COVID-19 [Video]

'We don’t actually have that answer yet,' WHO says on asymptomatic transmission of COVID-19

"We don’t actually have that answer yet:" a top WHO official says it’s not known how frequently people without symptoms of COVID-19 pass the disease on to others – a day after appearing to..

Credit: euronews (in English)     Duration: 02:06Published
UCSF Epidemiologist Explains More About Asymptomatic Coronavirus Transmission After WHO Clarifies Statement [Video]

UCSF Epidemiologist Explains More About Asymptomatic Coronavirus Transmission After WHO Clarifies Statement

The World Health Organization clarified the widespread confusion it spread across the globe after saying transmission of COVID-19 by asymptomatic individuals is "very rare." A UCSF epidemiologist told..

Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX     Duration: 03:48Published

Related news from verified sources

WHO Official Clarifies Claim That Asymptomatic Coronavirus Spread is ‘Very Rare’

 "I was responding to a question at the press conference, I wasn't stating a policy of WHO or anything like that," Kerkhove said Tuesday. "In that, I used the...
Mediaite

WHO backtracks on claim asymptomatic spread of COVID-19 is 'very rare'

 A top WHO official on Tuesday clarified her remarks that transmission of the new coronavirus from asymptomatic carriers was "very rare", citing a...
SBS


Tweets about this

delawareonline

Delaware Online Dr. Maria Van Kerkhove, WHO's technical lead for COVID-19 response, clarified Tuesday that asymptomatic transmissio… https://t.co/0RrHSK5Kub 40 minutes ago

todaysnewsdesk

Todays News Desk WHO Official Walks Back Comments On Asymptomatic Transmission Being ‘Very Rare’, Says Much Is Still Not Known http:… https://t.co/opuPvKRV1b 1 hour ago

1DennisClark

Dennis Clark WHO official walks back comments on asymptomatic transmission being 'very rare' https://t.co/b0OjhsK02Z via @usatoday 3 hours ago

rod_lou_bhz

Rod Lowrayro RT @ck_sara: Up down up down up down I can’t trust a***word they’ve said – not a one-do the opposite, if you want to be safe©✅ WHO offi… 4 hours ago

ck_sara

CkSara Up down up down up down I can’t trust a***word they’ve said – not a one-do the opposite, if you want to be safe©… https://t.co/Yp1eP5Iie4 4 hours ago

CareyFulton12

Carey Fulton WHO official walks back comments on asymptomatic transmission being 'very rare' https://t.co/sIRDo4wQ0s via @YahooNews 4 hours ago

KodeeRolden

RizonSon O'Kodee WHO official walks back comments on asymptomatic transmission being 'very rare' https://t.co/AUCT3XhO5l via @usatoday 5 hours ago

registerguard

The Register-Guard Coronavirus updates Wednesday: WHO official walks back comments on asymptomatic transmission being 'very rare' https://t.co/QfuANsCHXd 5 hours ago