President Donald Trump hosts Independence Day celebration at White House

USATODAY.com Saturday, 4 July 2020 ()
President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump welcomed visitors to the White House's South Lawn to celebrate the Fourth of July.
 
Video credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO
News video: Donald Trump decries cancel culture at Mount Rushmore event

Donald Trump decries cancel culture at Mount Rushmore event 00:57

 US President Donald Trump took aim at so-called “cancel culture” during an impassioned speech at Mount Rushmore.His comments at the South Dakota landmark came amid wider discussion on race issues in the US and overseas, with statues and monuments taken down either by vote or by force.Mr Trump...

Donald Trump Donald Trump 45th president of the United States

Trump supporters meet counter-protesters in Pittsburgh [Video]

Trump supporters meet counter-protesters in Pittsburgh

Two groups of Trump supporters in Pittsburgh held celebrations on Independence Day and were met by a group of counter-protesters in support of racial justice.

Duration: 01:09

Trump Says He Will Create a Statuary Park Honoring ‘American Heroes’

 The executive order includes John Adams, Harriet Tubman and Martin Luther King Jr. among those who would be honored. So would Billy Graham, Antonin Scalia and..
NYTimes.com
Trump Honors Independence Day By Snarling At 'Dangerous Movement' [Video]

Trump Honors Independence Day By Snarling At 'Dangerous Movement'

In a speech given at the foot of Mt. Rushmore on Friday, President Donald J. Trump didn't hold back. According to CNN, Trump hurled vitriol at protesters demanding an end to systemic racism and police brutality. Such people, Trump said, were attempting 'to wipe out our history, defame our heroes, erase our values, and indoctrinate our children.' We will expose this dangerous movement, protect our nation's children, end this radical assault and preserve our beloved American way of life.

Duration: 00:44

Melania Trump Melania Trump First Lady of the United States

Trump lays wreath at Korean War Memorial

 President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump lay a wreath at the Korean War Memorial, marking the 70th anniversary of the start of the Korean War. Both..
USATODAY.com
New Book: Melania Renegotiated Her Pre-Nup Before Moving Into White House [Video]

New Book: Melania Renegotiated Her Pre-Nup Before Moving Into White House

There is a new book coming out about First Lady Melania Trump. According to Business Insider the book reveals some of the strategy behind her otherwise opaque public persona. The book is called The Art of Her Deal." It's written by Washington Post reporter Mary Jordan. In the book Melania's 2017 Trump Tower holdout is revealed to be part of an effort to renegotiate her prenuptial agreement with President Donald Trump. Melania remained in Manhattan in early 2017.

Duration: 00:48
Attorney General William Barr Said Trump Was Taken To Bunker For Security Reasons [Video]

Attorney General William Barr Said Trump Was Taken To Bunker For Security Reasons

Attorney General William Barr undermined President Donald Trump’s claim. Trump said he was taken to the White House security bunker for an “inspection” rather than for safety reasons. According to Business Insider, Barr said the protests against police brutality posed a security threat to Trump. The Washington Post reported First Lady Melania Trump and their son Barron were rushed to the bunker. This happened after several protesters breached the barricaded near the White House lawn.

Duration: 00:32

Independence Day (United States) Independence Day (United States) Federal holiday in the United States

Florida boaters head out to celebrate 4th of July

 The of Fourth of July restrictions didn't stop boaters from heading out in Palm Beach County, Florida. (July 4)
 
USATODAY.com

Coronavirus clouds US 4 July Independence Day events

 Beaches are closed and fireworks cancelled as the US scales back 4 July amid surging Covid cases.
BBC News

White House White House Official residence and workplace of the President of the United States

Masked, Gloved Waiters To Serve First Responders At White House Party [Video]

Masked, Gloved Waiters To Serve First Responders At White House Party

Pre-COVID-19, the White House was always one of the busiest social hubs in Washington. But since late March, it's been on virtual lockdown. This week, however, party preparation began anew. Previously laid off staff have returned this week to set up the White House July Fourth party. Guests will be front-line workers and their families, including law enforcement, doctors, nurses, and others, as well as members of the military.

Duration: 00:46

Trump will host a scaled-back July 4th party at White House as coronavirus cases spike

 Trump's guests will include members of the military and law enforcement, as well as doctors and nurses on the front lines of the COVID-19 battle.
USATODAY.com

Fact Check: No, former first lady Michelle Obama has not earned her Ph.D. in law

 The former first lady has been busy since leaving the White House, but claims that she's earned another degree are false.
USATODAY.com

South Lawn South Lawn Location within the White House campus in Washington, DC

Cheers as protesters burn American flags outside Trump Tower in New York on Fourth of July [Video]

Cheers as protesters burn American flags outside Trump Tower in New York on Fourth of July

A group calling themselves the Revolution Club held a mass flag burning at Columbus Circle in New York before marched to Trump Tower and doing it again on Fourth of July. In the video, which..

Duration: 02:43
Protesters Clash At South Side Works [Video]

Protesters Clash At South Side Works

Boaters supporting President Trump clashed with protesters at the South Side Works on Saturday afternoon, KDKA's Chris Hoffman was there and spoke with both sides.

Duration: 02:19
Howe Joe Biden Could Blow It [Video]

Howe Joe Biden Could Blow It

Recent polls indicate that President Donald Trump is losing his bid for re-election. There are still four months before the election. According to Politico there are several ways challenger Joe Biden..

Duration: 00:47

Trump defends monuments in fiery Mount Rushmore speech

 President Trump kicked off the holiday weekend with an Independence Day celebration at Mount Rushmore Friday, after protesters were arrested earlier in the day...
CBS News

President Donald Trump hosts Independence Day celebration at White House

 President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump welcomed visitors to the White House's South Lawn to celebrate the Fourth of July.
USATODAY.com

The rise and fall of Syria’s first lady: Why the US is going after Asma Assad?

 For the first time ever, Syrian President Bashar al-Assad's British wife Asma has been targeted with economic restrictions of her own.
FOXNews.com


