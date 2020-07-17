Global  
 

C.T. Vivian, Civil Rights Icon, Is Dead at 95

NYTimes.com Friday, 17 July 2020 ()
A close associate of the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., he was a disciplined advocate of nonviolence in the battle for racial justice.
Rev. C.T. Vivian: The civil rights icon's life in pictures

 The civil rights leader and former aide to Rev. Martin Luther King, Jr. died on July 17, 2020 in Atlanta.
 
USATODAY.com
Civil rights veteran Rev. C.T. Vivian dead at 95

 ATLANTA (AP) — The Rev. C.T. Vivian, a civil rights veteran who worked alongside the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. and served as head of the organization...
