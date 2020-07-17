C.T. Vivian, Civil Rights Icon, Is Dead at 95

President Donald Trump announced the construction of a "National Garden of American Heroes." The garden is meant to honor iconic figures through history. The executive order on the development listed at least 31 Americans who will be memorialized in a series of statues. The list included... Susan B. Anthony, Amelia Earhart, Benjamin Franklin... Billy Graham, Martin Luther King, Jr., Douglas MacArthur.... former President Ronald Reagan, Jackie Robinson, and Betsy Ross.
[NFA] More than 200 friends and family members filled the pews of an historic Atlanta church on Tuesday for the funeral of Rayshard Brooks, a Black man who was shot twice in the back by Atlanta police outside of a fast-food restaurant on June 12. Freddie Joyner has more.
Rev. Dr. Bernice King, the youngest child of deceased civil rights leader Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., spoke at the funeral of Rayshard Brooks, who was killed by police in a Wendy's drive-thru parking lot, telling his family, "I am here to stand with you."
Privacy isn't dead, but face surveillance technology might kill it, says civil rights advocate Kade Crockford. In an eye-opening talk, Kade outlines the startling reasons why this invasive technology..
ATLANTA (AP) — The Rev. C.T. Vivian, a civil rights veteran who worked alongside the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. and served as head of the organization... Seattle Times Also reported by •NYTimes.com •FOXNews.com
Tweets about this
Amy Givens Stickney RT @aldemocrats: This garden must be continually tended by each generation. Faithful service handed down, lest the weeds come and choke out… 29 seconds ago
Potato Thief RT @AriBerman: Saddened by passing of civil rights icon CT Vivian at 95, a remarkable man
I heard him preach in AL on 50th anniversary of… 30 seconds ago
Mr.E RT @ThisWeekABC: The Rev. C.T. Vivian, a civil rights veteran who worked alongside the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. and served as head of th… 1 minute ago