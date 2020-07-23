|
|
|
‘I Care Deeply About The People of Florida’: President Trump Calls Off Republican National Convention In Jacksonville
Thursday, 23 July 2020 ()
President Donald Trump has called off the Republican National Convention in Jacksonville citing 'flare-up' of coronavirus, but said the North Carolina events are still on.
|
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
|
Timing 'not right' for convention -Trump
President Donald Trump on Thursday said he would no longer be holding a large gathering in Florida in August to accept the Republican Party's nomination, after a spike in coronavirus cases in the..
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:43Published
|
US election: Trump cuts Biden's lead to six points
A look at the seven-day rolling average of the approval rating of US Presidential candidates Joe Biden and Donald Trump, courtesy of RealClearPolitics.
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:37Published
|
Donald Trump responds to Joe Biden's 'first racist president' claim
US president Donald Trump said he's done more for "black Americans than anybody with the possible of exception of Abraham Lincoln" when asked to respond to his Democratic rival Joe Biden's comments..
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:19Published
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this
|