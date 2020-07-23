Global  
 

'I Care Deeply About The People of Florida': President Trump Calls Off Republican National Convention In Jacksonville

Thursday, 23 July 2020
President Donald Trump has called off the Republican National Convention in Jacksonville citing 'flare-up' of coronavirus, but said the North Carolina events are still on.
 Sheriff Mike Williams said they aren't enough officers, time, and money to keep everyone safe.

President Donald Trump on Thursday said he would no longer be holding a large gathering in Florida in August to accept the Republican Party's nomination, after a spike in coronavirus cases in the..

A look at the seven-day rolling average of the approval rating of US Presidential candidates Joe Biden and Donald Trump, courtesy of RealClearPolitics.

US president Donald Trump said he's done more for "black Americans than anybody with the possible of exception of Abraham Lincoln" when asked to respond to his Democratic rival Joe Biden's comments..

 President Donald Trump has called off the Republican National Convention in Jacksonville citing 'flare-up' of coronavirus, but said the North Carolina events are...
 Donald Trump has cancelled plans to hold the Republican National Convention in Jacksonville, Florida, next month because of a surge of coronavirus cases.
