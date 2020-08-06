|
‘High Fidelity’ Canceled by Hulu After 1 Season
Thursday, 6 August 2020 ()
Hulu has opted against a second season of its “High Fidelity” remake, canceling the Zoe Kravitz-led series after only one season.
The series, an adaption of Nick Hornsby’s novel of the same name, featured Kravitz in the lead role of Rob, who was a man in both the book and the 2000 film starring John Cusack.
“High Fidelity” was originally developed for Disney+ but was rerouted to Hulu due the show’s more mature content. “High Fidelity” was from writers Veronica West and Sarah Kucserka and is an ABC Signature Studios production.
*Also Read:* Why Hulu's 'High Fidelity' Gender-Flipped John Cusack's 'Hopeless Romantic' Role for Zoe Kravitz
More to come…
