Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

New York AG files lawsuit to dissolve NRA for "fraud and abuse"

CBS News Thursday, 6 August 2020 ()
The National Rifle Association faces a fight for survival as New York state is suing them for alleged corruption and misspending. Jeff Pegues reports.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: CBS 2 New York - Published
News video: New York Attorney General Seeks To Disband NRA Over Allegations Of Leaders’ Lavish Lifestyles

New York Attorney General Seeks To Disband NRA Over Allegations Of Leaders’ Lavish Lifestyles 01:56

 James filed a lawsuit Thursday in state court in Manhattan following an 18-month investigation.

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

National Rifle Association National Rifle Association American nonprofit organization

New York sues to break up the NRA [Video]

New York sues to break up the NRA

[NFA] New York state's attorney general sued to dissolve the National Rifle Association on Thursday, alleging senior leaders of the non-profit group diverted millions of dollars for personal use. At the same time, the attorney general for Washington, D.C., filed suit against the NRA, alleging the misuse of charitable funds. This report produced by Jillian Kitchener.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 02:08Published

NY attorney general seeks to dissolve NRA

 New York's attorney general sued the National Rifle Association on Thursday, seeking to dissolve the powerful gun advocacy organization over allegations that..
USATODAY.com

New York Attorney General Sues N.R.A. and Seeks Its Closure

 Letitia James seeks to dissolve the National Rifle Association, which was founded in New York, amid corruption allegations.
NYTimes.com

New York (state) New York (state) State in the northeastern United States

NRA lawsuit: NY attorney general accuses Wayne LaPierre, other execs of $64M fraud scheme

 New York Attorney General Letitia James is suing to shut down the NRA, accusing execs at the non-profit of a $64 million fraud scheme.
USATODAY.com

Jeff Pegues American journalist

Aurora police apologize after officers draw guns on Black family

 The Secret Service says it is investigating two incidents involving Black women and law enforcement. These incidents are putting a spotlight on the..
CBS News

Minnesota court investigates the leak of police video showing the fatal arrest of George Floyd

 In a newly leaked body camera video, George Floyd is heard pleading with officers to not shoot him or put him in the back of the squad car because he is..
CBS News

Leaked bodycam footage shows George Floyd arrest and death

 The public is getting its first look at bodycam video from two of the Minneapolis police officers who were on the scene the night George Floyd died in custody...
CBS News

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Attorney General James Files Lawsuit to Dissolve NRA [Video]

Attorney General James Files Lawsuit to Dissolve NRA

Attorney General James Files Lawsuit to Dissolve NRA

Credit: WKBW Buffalo     Duration: 03:04Published
New York Attorney General Moves to Dissolve NRA [Video]

New York Attorney General Moves to Dissolve NRA

New York Attorney General Moves to Dissolve NRA The decision comes after an 18-month investigation that found the National Rifle Association (NRA) "fraught with fraud and abuse." In a lawsuit filed..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 00:53Published
President Trump Suggests NRA Should Move To Texas After Lawsuit Alleging 'Fraud And Abuse' [Video]

President Trump Suggests NRA Should Move To Texas After Lawsuit Alleging 'Fraud And Abuse'

President Donald Trump on Thursday suggested the National Rifle Association should move to Texas after a lawsuit was filed against the organization by the New York attorney general. Katie Johnston..

Credit: CBS 11 Dallas     Duration: 00:41Published

Tweets about this