New York AG files lawsuit to dissolve NRA for "fraud and abuse"
Thursday, 6 August 2020 ()
The National Rifle Association faces a fight for survival as New York state is suing them for alleged corruption and misspending. Jeff Pegues reports.
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
National Rifle Association American nonprofit organization
New York sues to break up the NRA
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 02:08Published
NY attorney general seeks to dissolve NRANew York's attorney general sued the National Rifle Association on Thursday, seeking to dissolve the powerful gun advocacy organization over allegations that..
USATODAY.com
New York Attorney General Sues N.R.A. and Seeks Its ClosureLetitia James seeks to dissolve the National Rifle Association, which was founded in New York, amid corruption allegations.
NYTimes.com
New York (state) State in the northeastern United States
NRA lawsuit: NY attorney general accuses Wayne LaPierre, other execs of $64M fraud schemeNew York Attorney General Letitia James is suing to shut down the NRA, accusing execs at the non-profit of a $64 million fraud scheme.
USATODAY.com
Jeff Pegues American journalist
