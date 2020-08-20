|
Voters weigh in on Kamala Harris nomination speech
Thursday, 20 August 2020 ()
Democratic Vice Presidential nominee Kamala Harris embraced her historic role as the first Black woman on a national political ticket, but voters have different views on the effectiveness of her Democratic Convention address. (Aug. 20)
|
|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Kamala Harris American politician
Kamala Harris nomination caps historic week for women with big dreams: Donna BrazileWhen Harris accepted her VP nomination, to me she was in a room crowded with all who came before, from her mother to Thurgood Marshall and Rosa Parks.
USATODAY.com
Senator Kamala Harris becomes Democrats' 2020 vice presidential candidateSenator Kamala Harris remembered her mother's sacrifices before becoming the first woman of color to accept the Democratic nomination for vice president. The..
CBS News
Eye Opener: Kamala Harris makes history accepting Democratic VP nominationHistory was made as Kamala Harris became the first woman of color to accept the Democratic nomination for vice president. Also, mass evacuations are underway as..
CBS News
Democratic Party (United States) Major political party in the United States
AOC Nominates Bernie Sanders Instead of Joe Biden in DNC Speech
Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 00:59Published
The Night of the CoalitionAs Kamala Harris accepted the vice-presidential nomination, the voters who power the modern Democratic Party were the night’s focus.
NYTimes.com
Democratic National Convention Series of presidential nominating conventions of the United States Democratic Party
Takeaways from day 3 of the Democratic National ConventionFormer Trump White House chief of staff Reince Priebus, CBS News contributor Maria Elena Salinas and Former Hillary Clinton campaign manager Robby Mook join "CBS..
CBS News
Obama at DNC: ‘Trump hasn’t grown into the job’
Credit: ABC Action News Duration: 01:54Published
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this