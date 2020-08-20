Global  
 

Voters weigh in on Kamala Harris nomination speech

USATODAY.com Thursday, 20 August 2020 ()
Democratic Vice Presidential nominee Kamala Harris embraced her historic role as the first Black woman on a national political ticket, but voters have different views on the effectiveness of her Democratic Convention address. (Aug. 20)
 
Video Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota - Published
News video: Kamala Harris To Accept VP Nomination Wednesday

Kamala Harris To Accept VP Nomination Wednesday 02:10

 The nation will see history being made when Kamala Harris accepts the nomination for Vice President at the Democratic National Convention tonight, Reg Chapman reports (). WCCO 4 News at 6 – Aug. 19, 2020

Kamala Harris Kamala Harris American politician

Kamala Harris nomination caps historic week for women with big dreams: Donna Brazile

 When Harris accepted her VP nomination, to me she was in a room crowded with all who came before, from her mother to Thurgood Marshall and Rosa Parks.
USATODAY.com

Senator Kamala Harris becomes Democrats' 2020 vice presidential candidate

 Senator Kamala Harris remembered her mother's sacrifices before becoming the first woman of color to accept the Democratic nomination for vice president. The..
CBS News

Eye Opener: Kamala Harris makes history accepting Democratic VP nomination

 History was made as Kamala Harris became the first woman of color to accept the Democratic nomination for vice president. Also, mass evacuations are underway as..
CBS News

Democratic Party (United States) Democratic Party (United States) Major political party in the United States

AOC Nominates Bernie Sanders Instead of Joe Biden in DNC Speech [Video]

AOC Nominates Bernie Sanders Instead of Joe Biden in DNC Speech

The Democratic NY Representative spoke for about a minute and a half during the second night of the Democratic National Convention.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 00:59Published

The Night of the Coalition

 As Kamala Harris accepted the vice-presidential nomination, the voters who power the modern Democratic Party were the night’s focus.
NYTimes.com

Democratic National Convention Democratic National Convention Series of presidential nominating conventions of the United States Democratic Party

Takeaways from day 3 of the Democratic National Convention

 Former Trump White House chief of staff Reince Priebus, CBS News contributor Maria Elena Salinas and Former Hillary Clinton campaign manager Robby Mook join "CBS..
CBS News
Obama at DNC: ‘Trump hasn’t grown into the job’ [Video]

Obama at DNC: ‘Trump hasn’t grown into the job’

Obama has prodded Trump for his handling of a number of situations. But his speech Wednesday went down as the sharpest reproach Obama has delivered on Trump. Story: https://bit.ly/31aeLqN

Credit: ABC Action News    Duration: 01:54Published

