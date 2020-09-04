Global  
 

What We Know About the Death of Michael Forest Reinoehl, the Portland Shooting Suspect

Friday, 4 September 2020
The suspect, Michael Forest Reinoehl, 48, was killed by law enforcement agents just five days after the deadly shooting of a right-wing protester.
 Police say they shot dead an anti-fascist activist, Michael Reinoehl, on Thursday as they moved in to arrest him for the alleged fatal shooting of a right-wing activist in Portland, Oregon, last weekend. Matthew Larotonda reports.

