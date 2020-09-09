Global  
 

Far-Right Norwegian Politician Nominates Trump for Nobel Peace Prize

The Wrap Wednesday, 9 September 2020 ()
Far-Right Norwegian Politician Nominates Trump for Nobel Peace PrizeA far-right Norwegian lawmaker named Christian Tybring-Gjedde has nominated President Donald Trump for the 2021 Nobel Peace Prize.

He told the Associated Press Trump deserves the honor for working “for a peace agreement between the United Arab Emirates and Israel which opens up for possible peace in the Middle East.”

Tybring-Gjedde is a Norwegian parliamentarian from the far-right Progress Party.

*Also Read:* Donald Trump Jr. Defends Kenosha Shooter: 'He's a Young Kid' (Video)

“No matter how Trump acts at home and what he says at press conferences, he has absolutely a chance at getting the Nobel Peace Prize,” he said. Any lawmaker in a national legislature can nominate a person for the Nobel Peace Prize.

Tybring-Gjedde nominated Trump in 2018, too, citing what he saw as the American president’s efforts to bring reconciliation to North and South Korea.

The deadline to nominate someone for the prestigious prize — which was won by Trump’s presidential predecessor Barack Obama in 2009 — is Feb. 1. This year’s awards deadine has already passed.

Trump has predicted he would win the prize “for a lot of things,” but said the process is unfair, so he won’t. In April of this year, he also ranted against the committee, demanding to know when it would revoke Nobel prizes awarded to journalists. He actually meant Pulitzer Prizes and he repeatedly misspelled Nobel as “Noble.”

