Michael Bloomberg pledges $100 million to help Biden in Florida

CBS News Sunday, 13 September 2020 ()
The $100 million injection of cash will be used to turn out voters for Biden in Florida, a Bloomberg spokesperson said.
Billionaire Michael Bloomberg plans to spend $100 million to help Biden in Florida

 Bloomberg vowed to "do whatever it takes to defeat Trump" after quickly endorsed Biden after spending $1 billion on a failed Democratic primary bid.
Michael Bloomberg Donates $100 Million to Defeat Trump in Florida

 Joe Biden just got a massive infusion of money that will be pouring into what could be the make-or-break state ... thanks to the deep pockets of Michael..
Bloomberg: Fire Donald Trump

Bloomberg: Fire Donald Trump

Former NYC mayor and presidential candidate Mike Bloomberg blasted Donald Trump for what he described as his many failures, saying, "I'm not asking you to vote against Donald Trump because he's a bad guy. I'm urging you to vote against him because he's done a bad job."

US election 2020: Bloomberg donates $100m for Biden in Florida

 Donald Trump has hinted he will start spending his own money in the state that could swing the race.
Will Biden's National Lead Hold?

Will Biden's National Lead Hold?

A new Monmouth University poll finds Joe Biden holds a 51% to 44% lead over President Donald Trump among likely voters. Among registered voters, the poll shows Biden 51% to 42% for Trump. CNN reports the average of the two, an 8-point Biden advantage, is in-line with the national polling average. Many political analysts wonder if Biden's lead over Trump will hold. A strong lead is critical to Biden securing the presidency.

Apple designs COVID-19 face masks for its employees

