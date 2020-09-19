|
Large crowds gather outside Supreme Court to honor Ruth Bader Ginsburg
Saturday, 19 September 2020 ()
Hundreds of people gathered outside the Supreme Court on Friday night to honor Ruth Bader Ginsburg, who died earlier that day at the age of 87. At one point, the crowd broke into spontaneous applause.
