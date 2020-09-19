Global  
 

Large crowds gather outside Supreme Court to honor Ruth Bader Ginsburg

CBS News Saturday, 19 September 2020
Hundreds of people gathered outside the Supreme Court on Friday night to honor Ruth Bader Ginsburg, who died earlier that day at the age of 87. At one point, the crowd broke into spontaneous applause.
Ruth Bader Ginsburg Dies at 87

Ruth Bader Ginsburg Dies at 87

 Supreme Court Justice passes away at age 87.

Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg dies at 87

[NFA] Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, a stalwart liberal on the Supreme Court since 1993, died on Friday at age 87 of complications from pancreatic cancer. Lisa Bernhard has more.

Memorials spring up outside Supreme Court after Ruth Bader Ginsburg's death

 She was an icon for women. Ruth Bader Ginsburg is honored outside the Supreme Court.
 
Dr. Susan MacManus looks back on Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg's impact

Crowds at Supreme Court mourn loss of Ginsburg

Soon after the death of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg was announced, a large crowd gathered outside of the Supreme Court in Washington D.C. to pay tribute.

Kansas City, nation react to Ruth Bader Ginsburg's death

Ruth Bader Ginsburg, a longtime member of the United States Supreme Court, has died at the age of 87, the court confirmed in a statement.

Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg has died

Ruth Bader Ginsburg, a longtime member of the United States Supreme Court, has died at the age of 87, the court confirmed in a statement.

Ohio leaders mourning loss of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg

Ruth Bader Ginsburg, a longtime member of the United States Supreme Court, died Friday at the age of 87 from complications of metastatic pancreas cancer, surrounded by her family at her home in..

 Hundreds of people gathered outside the Supreme Court on Friday night to honor Ruth Bader Ginsburg, who died earlier that day at the age of 87. At one point, the...
Bret Baier: Picking Ruth Bader Ginsburg replacement will be 'major part of this election'

 The timing of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg's death "is truly remarkable," coming a little more than six weeks before the presidential election, Fox...
Shannon Bream remembers Ruth Bader Ginsbug as 'dedicated' judge who was 'so incredibly strong'

 The death of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg Friday night has come as "a shock," according to "Fox News @ Night" host Shannon Bream. 
