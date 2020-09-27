Global  
 

Dwayne Johnson Endorses Joe Biden, Kamala Harris in Presidential Election (Video)

The Wrap Sunday, 27 September 2020 ()
Dwayne Johnson Endorses Joe Biden, Kamala Harris in Presidential Election (Video)Dwayne Johnson posted a lengthy interview on Sunday with Joe Biden and Kamala Harris, in which he endorsed them for president and vice president of the United States.

It is the first time the actor has publicly endorsed a presidential candidate.

He captioned the video by writing, “As a political independent and centrist for many years, I’ve voted for Democrats in the past and as well as Republican. In this critical election, I believe Joe Biden and Kamala Harris are the best to lead our country, and as my first ever (public) Presidential endorsement, I proudly endorse them for the presidential office of our United States.”

*Also Read:* 'Black Adam': Aldis Hodge in Talks to Play Hawkman in Dwayne Johnson Superhero Movie

During the interview, Johnson said to Biden and Harris, “You guys are both obviously experienced to lead. You’ve done great things. Joe, you’ve had such an incredible career. You’ve led in my opinion, with great compassion, and heart, and drive, but also soul.”

Of Harris, Johnson said, “You’ve been an attorney, a district attorney, a state attorney, a U.S. senator, smart, tough. I’ve seen you in those hearings and, in my opinion, you are a certified badass.”


As a political independent and centrist for many years, I’ve voted for Democrats in the past and as well as Republican. In this critical election, I believe Joe Biden and Kamala Harris are the best to lead our country, and as my first ever (public) Presidential endorsement, I proudly endorse them for the presidential office of our United States. Progress takes courage, humanity, empathy, strength, grit, kindness and respect. Being KIND & RESPECTFUL to one another will always matter. Now we must ALL VOTE, so hit the link up top and I’ll help you get it done. #BidenHarrisJohnsonSummit #ProgressThroughHumanity #VOTE2020

There was a time just a few years ago that Johnson considered throwing his hat into the presidential race. In 2017, he told GQ that running for the office was “a real possibility.”

“A year ago, it started coming up more and more,” Johnson told GQ, addressing a Washington Post op-ed that suggested he would have been a viable candidate in 2016. “There was a real sense of earnestness, which made me go home and think, ‘Let me really rethink my answer and make sure I am giving an answer that is truthful and also respectful.'”

He added, “I think that it’s a real possibility.”

