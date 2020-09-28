|
Trump denies New York Times report on his taxes ahead of first presidential debate
Monday, 28 September 2020 ()
President Trump is on the defensive after a New York Times article revealed information about his tax records that he has spent years concealing. The Times report comes ahead of the first presidential debate between Mr. Trump and Joe Biden. CBS News White House correspondent Paula Reid reports on what the newspaper found, and CBSN political reporter Caitlin Huey-Burns joined CBSN from Cleveland to discuss the upcoming debate.
|
|
|
|
You Might Like
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Donald Trump 45th president of the United States
Megyn Kelly Says Trump's Done Well with Policy but Not RhetoricMegyn Kelly says President Trump's bombing on coronavirus and racial issues, but she gives him a passing grade overall on policy ... and has a bold prediction..
TMZ.com
Trump administration appoints climate change deniers to NOAAThe Trump administration has already appointed one climate change denier to NOAA this month and is set to appoint another. ......
WorldNews
What role could Trump's Supreme Court nominee play in upcoming cases if she's confirmed?President Trump's nomination of Judge Amy Coney Barrett to fill the seat of the late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg is sparking conversations about..
CBS News
Editorial: In Trump’s world, paying taxes is for suckers and losersThe New York Times’ analysis of President Trump’s tax returns — which remain private, and which the Times did not share — includes many fascinating..
WorldNews
Joe Biden 47th Vice President of the United States, 2020 Democratic presidential nominee
Debate Will Be ‘Quite Easy’ for Trump, Kayleigh McEnany Predicts (Video)White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany told “Fox & Friends” Monday morning that President Trump will find Tuesday’s debate against Joe Biden “quite..
WorldNews
President Donald Trump and Joe Biden brace for vicious match-up in first presidential debate in ClevelandAnalysts expect a bruising first presidential debate hinged on personal attacks as the Biden and Trump face off for the first time in Cleveland.
USATODAY.com
Biden, Trump take differing approaches to debate preparationWASHINGTON (AP) — Ahead of the first debate between President Donald Trump and his Democratic challenger Joe Biden, each campaign is promising a stark contrast..
WorldNews
Donald Trump and Joe Biden set for first election debate
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:11Published
Paula Reid American journalist
Trump attacks New York Times report alleging he avoided paying taxes for yearsPresident Trump in a press conference on Sunday denied a New York Times report that alleged he avoided paying income taxes for years, and only paid $750 in..
CBS News
Ruth Bader Ginsburg's death reshapes political landscapeThe death of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg has become a top campaign issue. CBS News White House correspondent Paula Reid and Boston Globe deputy..
CBS News
Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg's civil rights legacy rememberedThe nation mourns the loss of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, an icon of the Supreme Court and one of the fiercest champions for civil rights ever to occupy a..
CBS News
Trump prepares list of contenders to fill Supreme Court vacancyThe Supreme Court vacancy gives the president a chance to reframe the 2020 campaign. President Trump is preparing his list of contenders to fill Justice Ruth..
CBS News
Cleveland City and county seat of Cuyahoga County, Ohio, United States
LeBron uses star power to address voting rightsCleveland—New Cleveland resident Steven Catudal was eager to register to vote in his adopted state of Ohio. He found an unlikely ally to thank for smoothing..
WorldNews
How Trump and Biden are preparing for their first debateThe president and Joe Biden will participate in the first presidential debate on Tuesday in Cleveland.
CBS News
Trump and Biden prepare to square off in presidential debatesPresident Trump and Joe Biden are set to square off in the first of three presidential debates this Tuesday in Cleveland. CBS News campaign reporter Nicole..
CBS News
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this