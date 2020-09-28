Global  
 

Trump denies New York Times report on his taxes ahead of first presidential debate

CBS News Monday, 28 September 2020 ()
President Trump is on the defensive after a New York Times article revealed information about his tax records that he has spent years concealing. The Times report comes ahead of the first presidential debate between Mr. Trump and Joe Biden. CBS News White House correspondent Paula Reid reports on what the newspaper found, and CBSN political reporter Caitlin Huey-Burns joined CBSN from Cleveland to discuss the upcoming debate.
Video Credit: CBS4 Miami - Published
News video: President Trump Calls New York Times Report About His Taxes

President Trump Calls New York Times Report About His Taxes "Fake News" 02:09

 Debra Alfarone reports the bombshell report reveals a sharp discrepancy between the President’s public images and his private practices in business.

