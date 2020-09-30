Helen Reddy, ‘I Am Woman’ Singer, Dies at 78 Wednesday, 30 September 2020 ( 4 minutes ago )

Helen Reddy, an Australian singer best known for her hit song “I Am Woman,” died on Tuesday, her family announced. She was 78.



In a Facebook post on her official fan page, Reddy’s daughters, Traci Donat and Jordan Sommers, said, “It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved mother, Helen Reddy, on the afternoon of September 29th 2020 in Los Angeles. She was a wonderful Mother, Grandmother and a truly formidable woman. Our hearts are broken. But we take comfort in the knowledge that her voice will live on forever.”



﻿



More to come …



*Related stories from TheWrap:*



Robert Lasky, Hollywood Lawyer and APA Co-Founder, Dies at 91



Harold Evans, Former Sunday Times Editor, Dies at 92



Gale Sayers, Chicago Bears Legend and Subject of 'Brian's Song,' Dies at 77 Helen Reddy, an Australian singer best known for her hit song “I Am Woman,” died on Tuesday, her family announced. She was 78.In a Facebook post on her official fan page, Reddy’s daughters, Traci Donat and Jordan Sommers, said, “It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved mother, Helen Reddy, on the afternoon of September 29th 2020 in Los Angeles. She was a wonderful Mother, Grandmother and a truly formidable woman. Our hearts are broken. But we take comfort in the knowledge that her voice will live on forever.”More to come …*Related stories from TheWrap:*Robert Lasky, Hollywood Lawyer and APA Co-Founder, Dies at 91Harold Evans, Former Sunday Times Editor, Dies at 92Gale Sayers, Chicago Bears Legend and Subject of 'Brian's Song,' Dies at 77 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources I AM WOMAN movie - Helen Reddy Tribute



I AM WOMAN movie - Helen Reddy Tribute - Plot synopsis: For the first time on screen, I AM WOMAN tells the inspiring story of singer Helen Reddy, who wrote and sang the song “I Am Woman” that.. Credit: Teaser Trailer Duration: 01:41 Published 3 weeks ago I Am Woman Film Clip



I Am Woman Film Clip - Plot synopsis: For the first time on screen, I AM WOMAN tells the inspiring story of singer Helen Reddy, who wrote and sang the song “I Am Woman” that became the anthem for.. Credit: Teaser Trailer Duration: 01:53 Published 3 weeks ago 'I Am Woman' Trailer



I Am Woman Trailer - For the first time on screen, 'I Am Woman' tells the inspiring story of Helen Reddy, writer and singer of 'I Am Woman', a song which became the anthem for the women's movement in.. Credit: MyMovies STUDIO Duration: 01:58 Published 3 weeks ago

Related news from verified sources Helen Reddy, Singer Behind ‘I Am Woman,’ Dies at 78 The Australian-born singer’s first No. 1 hit became a feminist anthem and propelled her to international stardom.

NYTimes.com 8 minutes ago



Helen Reddy, the roaring sound of feminism The Australian singer, who became a global superstar on the back of her hit I Am Woman, has died in the US at the age of 78.

The Age 1 hour ago





Tweets about this

