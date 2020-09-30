|
Helen Reddy, ‘I Am Woman’ Singer, Dies at 78
Wednesday, 30 September 2020 ()
Helen Reddy, an Australian singer best known for her hit song “I Am Woman,” died on Tuesday, her family announced. She was 78.
In a Facebook post on her official fan page, Reddy’s daughters, Traci Donat and Jordan Sommers, said, “It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved mother, Helen Reddy, on the afternoon of September 29th 2020 in Los Angeles. She was a wonderful Mother, Grandmother and a truly formidable woman. Our hearts are broken. But we take comfort in the knowledge that her voice will live on forever.”
More to come …
