Trump Says He’ll Begin ‘Quarantine Process’ After Hope Hicks Tests Positive for Coronavirus

NYTimes.com Friday, 2 October 2020 ()
Ms. Hicks, a senior aide and the closest known person to the president to have contracted the virus, traveled with him this week aboard Air Force One.
Video Credit: CBS 2 Chicago - Published
News video: President Trump, First Lady To Quarantine After Hope Hicks Tests Positive For COVID-19

President Trump, First Lady To Quarantine After Hope Hicks Tests Positive For COVID-19 03:06

 Hope Hicks, one of President Donald Trump’s closest aides, has tested positive for COVID-19, and now President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump are beginning the quarantine process. CBS 2 Political Investigator Dana Kozlov reports.

Credit: ABC Action News    Duration: 01:07Published

Trump and First Lady Melania Trump Test Positive for Covid-19

 The president’s result came after he spent months playing down the severity of the outbreak that has killed more than 207,000 in the United States and hours..
NYTimes.com

Trump and first lady Melania Trump test positive for COVID-19

 The president made the announcement on Twitter, saying they will begin the quarantine process immediately. The election is weeks away.
CBS News

Joe Biden on what it would take for Senate Republicans to remove Trump

 "Eight years of Donald Trump will fundamentally change the nature of who we are as a country." Joe Biden makes the case for what's at stake in 2020 and what..
CBS News

"He's an idiot." Joe Biden on Trump's response to foreign election interference

 Joe Biden says President Trump is perpetuating and encouraging foreign interference in American elections. The former vice president calls President Trump "an..
CBS News

Hope Hicks, Senior Trump Adviser, Tests Positive for Coronavirus

 Ms. Hicks, the closest known person to the president to have contracted the virus, traveled with him this week aboard Air Force One.
NYTimes.com

President Trump Aide Hope Hicks Reportedly Tests Positive for COVID

 President Trump's close aide, Hope Hicks, has reportedly tested positive for the coronavirus after flying on Air Force One this week with the Prez. Hope's..
TMZ.com

Air India One: What is so special about PM Narendra Modi's new VVIP Hightech aircraft

 It is based on the US president's Air Force One platform. But US Air force one is being built on Boeing 747 which has 4 engines. Air India One is built on Boeing..
DNA
No new U.S.-China trade talks scheduled: Meadows [Video]

No new U.S.-China trade talks scheduled: Meadows

No new high-level trade talks have been scheduled between the United States and China but the two sides remain in touch about implementing a Phase 1 deal, White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows told reporters aboard Air Force One on Tuesday.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:19Published

US President Donald Trump says he and first lady Melania Trump will “begin ourquarantine process” as they await test results after one of his closest aidestested positive to Covid-19. Mr Trump..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:06Published
Hope Hicks, one of President Donald Trump's top advisors, tested positive for the coronavirus just days after traveling with him on Air Force One; CBS2's Dick Brennan reports.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 02:11Published
President Trump tweeted Thursday night that he and the First Lady would "begin our quarantine process" while awaiting test results.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 00:29Published

Donald Trump Reacts to Hope Hicks' Covid Diagnosis, Says He Will Begin Quarantine Process

 President Donald Trump is speaking out in response to the news that his top aide, Hope Hicks, has tested positive for coronavirus. Hicks has been on the campaign...
Just Jared Also reported by •autoevolution

