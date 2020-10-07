Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Category 3 Hurricane Delta roars toward Mexico's Cancun area

Newsday Wednesday, 7 October 2020 ()
Hurricane Delta, a slightly weakened but still dangerous Category 3 storm, barreled toward Mexico's Yucatan peninsula with winds of 120 mph for an expected landfall south of the Cancun resort.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach - Published
News video: Strengthening Hurricane Delta roars toward Mexico's Yucatan

Strengthening Hurricane Delta roars toward Mexico's Yucatan 01:04

 A strengthening Hurricane Delta was on a course to pass by the Cayman Islands early Tuesday before hitting Mexico’s Yucatan Peninsula as a major storm and continuing on to strike the U.S. Gulf coast later in the week.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

CBS4's Ted Scouten Gives Update From Mexican Resort As Hurricane Delta Heads That Way [Video]

CBS4's Ted Scouten Gives Update From Mexican Resort As Hurricane Delta Heads That Way

The resort at Riviera Maya, Mexico has cleared the pool deck in anticipation of the storm.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 01:29Published
Tracking Hurricane Delta [Video]

Tracking Hurricane Delta

Hurricane Delta becones a dangerous Category 4 storm.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 01:39Published
NHC: Laura to become 'major' Category 3 hurricane at landfall [Video]

NHC: Laura to become 'major' Category 3 hurricane at landfall

Tropical Storm Laura is forecast to become a "major" Category 3 hurricane over the northwestern Gulf of Mexico on Wednesday, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) said on Tuesday morning...

Credit: ABC Action News     Duration: 00:48Published

Related news from verified sources

Category four hurricane Delta roars towards Mexico's Cancun area

Category four hurricane Delta roars towards Mexico's Cancun area Hurricane Delta, a slightly weakened but still dangerous category four storm, barrelled towards Mexico's Yucatan Peninsula with winds of 215 km/h for an expected...
New Zealand Herald Also reported by •CTV NewsNewsdayFOXNews.comIndian Express

Tweets about this