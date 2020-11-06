Presidential race remains tight in Nevada and Arizona

Robin Sundstrom Reading that 3 of every 5 white voters in the US voted for Trump makes me deeply ashamed of & embarrassed for my fe… https://t.co/mtX4rjpLPm 18 minutes ago James McNeill @FoxNews Pass this amateur prediction from over two weeks ago. I think he will find his “hidden Trump voters” he wa… https://t.co/O4X8pP4YM3 2 hours ago leafyisbae😩 @BlueOri07 @Staalexoxoxo @KEEMSTAR With Biden, he's a racist, he lied to his voters about fracking, he's hidden his… https://t.co/hyxGJVsove 3 hours ago Joel Temple @howardfineman Rasmussen is more realistic. Trafalgar just adds 5 points to Trump for hidden Trump voters. They got… https://t.co/4ASskmnTgh 3 hours ago Not undecided @KyleOrl Trump underperforming among Republican voters will be the hidden story this election. 3 hours ago claire. Trump has had NINE tweets hidden by Twitter due to misinformation. The man is dangerous And nearly half of Ameri… https://t.co/kbnRSLRtpr 3 hours ago Sisyphus Bowles "Faithless Electors" will be meeting up on Zoom with "hidden Trump voters" to discuss Hunter Biden's missing laptop. https://t.co/GfpQWK2cu4 6 hours ago Matthew Dutton @JohnKoelliker @paulg @ATabarrok The secondary effect of this is that each tribe is strengthening intra-tribe chann… https://t.co/A5cfAVJQ9J 1 day ago