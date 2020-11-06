Global  
 

Presidential race remains tight in Nevada and Arizona

CBS News Friday, 6 November 2020 ()
Votes continue to be counted in Nevada and Arizona -- two states many are closely watching as the presidential race remains too close to call. CBS News correspondent Enrique Acevedo and CBS News 2020 campaign reporter Alex Tin join CBSN's "Red & Blue" host Elaine Quijano with the latest from the Midwest.
Video Credit: CBS2 LA - Published
News video: Presidential Race Still Too Close To Call Thursday Morning

Presidential Race Still Too Close To Call Thursday Morning 04:13

 The presidential race was still too close to call Thursday morning with several battleground states still not projected.

Nevada Nevada State in the United States

Presidential election comes down to 5 states with thin margins

 Votes in Pennsylvania, North Carolina, Georgia, Nevada and Arizona continue to be counted, as anxious Americans wait to learn who will win the presidency. Major..
CBS News

Nevada AG: our state has 'fair, free' elections

 Nevada Attorney General Aaron Ford, a Democrat, called threats of lawsuits from Republicans over alleged voting improprieties "a Hail Mary." Ford said there has..
USATODAY.com

AP Top Stories Nov. 5 P

 Here's the latest for Thursday, November 5: Vote counts continue in presidential battleground states; Trump campaign files suit in Nevada; Britain imposes four..
USATODAY.com

Arizona Arizona State in the southwestern United States

Facebook and TikTok block hashtags used to spread election conspiracy theories

 Illustration by Alex Castro / The Verge

Facebook and TikTok have blocked hashtags that were being used to spread misinformation and conspiracy..
The Verge
Trump campaign slams Fox News for early Arizona call [Video]

Trump campaign slams Fox News for early Arizona call

During a Thursday press conference, Arizona Republican Party Chairwoman Kelli Ward slammed Fox News for previously calling the state for Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden. Chants of "Fox News sucks" followed.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:18Published

US election: Fired-up Trump supporters gather in Arizona as US braces for fresh wave of protests

 More than 300 supporters of President Donald Trump have gathered outside an election office in Arizona chanting "count the vote" as the US braces for a fresh..
New Zealand Herald

Enrique Acevedo

Latino voters are crucial to victory in Nevada

 Latino voters are crucial to winning in Nevada, with roughly 30% of the state identifying with that demographic. President Trump and Joe Biden have invested..
CBS News

Elaine Quijano American journalist

Local Matters: Michigan judge dismisses Trump campaign election lawsuit

 A Michigan judge has dismissed an election lawsuit from the Trump campaign, after CBS News projected that Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden won the..
CBS News

Pennsylvania to continue vote count into Thursday night

 The margins in key states remain tight as the country waits for clarity on who will win the race for the White House. CBSN political reporter Caitlin Huey-Burns,..
CBS News

Margins in key states remain tight as vote counting continues

 As the 2020 general election vote count heads into its third night, the margins continue to shrink in key states. CBS News correspondent Nikole Killion, CBSN..
CBS News

Biden projected to win Michigan as Trump calls for recount in Wisconsin

 CBS News projects that Joe Biden will win the state of Michigan and its 16 electoral college votes. This comes as the Trump campaign is calling for a recount in..
CBS News

Midwestern United States Midwestern United States One of the four census regions of the United States of America

Despite rising coronavirus cases, Wisconsin ready for 2020 election

 Wisconsin was one of a handful of Midwest states that helped elect President Donald Trump in 2016. Former Vice President Joe Biden is leading Mr. Trump in..
CBS News

President Trump and Joe Biden crisscross key battlegrounds in the Midwest

 President Trump and Joe Biden ended the week by taking their campaigns to the Midwest. They both held events in Wisconsin and Minnesota, states that recent CBS..
CBS News

Time Running Short, Trump and Biden Return to Northern Battlegrounds

 Surprise victories in the Midwest catapulted President Trump to victory four years ago, and the region again looms as the critical battleground. Both candidates..
NYTimes.com

Trump in WI: 'Hidden' voters will deliver 2nd term

 President Donald Trump crisscrossed the Midwest Friday, promising victory in next Tuesday's election. At a rally in Wisconsin, the president said "hidden" voters..
USATODAY.com

Trump Campaign Fumes At Fox, AP Calling Arizona Race For Biden [Video]

Trump Campaign Fumes At Fox, AP Calling Arizona Race For Biden

As of Thursday morning, most major US networks haven't called a winner of the presidential race in Arizona. But that's most networks--not all. Fox News and the Associated Press have each made a call,..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:36Published
Vote Count Still Too Close To Call In Multiple Battleground States [Video]

Vote Count Still Too Close To Call In Multiple Battleground States

Skyler Henry reports on vote counts continuing in battleground states with Biden holding clearer path to victory (11-5-2020)

Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX     Duration: 03:14Published
Late Night Hosts React to Trump and Close Election Results | THR News [Video]

Late Night Hosts React to Trump and Close Election Results | THR News

Late night TV hosts share their thoughts on the tight presidential race and how Trump has responded to the results so far.

Credit: THR News     Duration: 02:20Published

