Presidential race remains tight in Nevada and Arizona
Votes continue to be counted in Nevada and Arizona -- two states many are closely watching as the presidential race remains too close to call. CBS News correspondent Enrique Acevedo and CBS News 2020 campaign reporter Alex Tin join CBSN's "Red & Blue" host Elaine Quijano with the latest from the Midwest.
|
|
|
|
You Might Like
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Nevada State in the United States
Presidential election comes down to 5 states with thin marginsVotes in Pennsylvania, North Carolina, Georgia, Nevada and Arizona continue to be counted, as anxious Americans wait to learn who will win the presidency. Major..
CBS News
Nevada AG: our state has 'fair, free' electionsNevada Attorney General Aaron Ford, a Democrat, called threats of lawsuits from Republicans over alleged voting improprieties "a Hail Mary." Ford said there has..
USATODAY.com
AP Top Stories Nov. 5 PHere's the latest for Thursday, November 5: Vote counts continue in presidential battleground states; Trump campaign files suit in Nevada; Britain imposes four..
USATODAY.com
Arizona State in the southwestern United States
Facebook and TikTok block hashtags used to spread election conspiracy theoriesIllustration by Alex Castro / The Verge
Facebook and TikTok have blocked hashtags that were being used to spread misinformation and conspiracy..
The Verge
Trump campaign slams Fox News for early Arizona call
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:18Published
US election: Fired-up Trump supporters gather in Arizona as US braces for fresh wave of protestsMore than 300 supporters of President Donald Trump have gathered outside an election office in Arizona chanting "count the vote" as the US braces for a fresh..
New Zealand Herald
Enrique Acevedo
Latino voters are crucial to victory in NevadaLatino voters are crucial to winning in Nevada, with roughly 30% of the state identifying with that demographic. President Trump and Joe Biden have invested..
CBS News
Elaine Quijano American journalist
Local Matters: Michigan judge dismisses Trump campaign election lawsuitA Michigan judge has dismissed an election lawsuit from the Trump campaign, after CBS News projected that Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden won the..
CBS News
Pennsylvania to continue vote count into Thursday nightThe margins in key states remain tight as the country waits for clarity on who will win the race for the White House. CBSN political reporter Caitlin Huey-Burns,..
CBS News
Margins in key states remain tight as vote counting continuesAs the 2020 general election vote count heads into its third night, the margins continue to shrink in key states. CBS News correspondent Nikole Killion, CBSN..
CBS News
Biden projected to win Michigan as Trump calls for recount in WisconsinCBS News projects that Joe Biden will win the state of Michigan and its 16 electoral college votes. This comes as the Trump campaign is calling for a recount in..
CBS News
Midwestern United States One of the four census regions of the United States of America
Despite rising coronavirus cases, Wisconsin ready for 2020 electionWisconsin was one of a handful of Midwest states that helped elect President Donald Trump in 2016. Former Vice President Joe Biden is leading Mr. Trump in..
CBS News
President Trump and Joe Biden crisscross key battlegrounds in the MidwestPresident Trump and Joe Biden ended the week by taking their campaigns to the Midwest. They both held events in Wisconsin and Minnesota, states that recent CBS..
CBS News
Time Running Short, Trump and Biden Return to Northern BattlegroundsSurprise victories in the Midwest catapulted President Trump to victory four years ago, and the region again looms as the critical battleground. Both candidates..
NYTimes.com
Trump in WI: 'Hidden' voters will deliver 2nd termPresident Donald Trump crisscrossed the Midwest Friday, promising victory in next Tuesday's election. At a rally in Wisconsin, the president said "hidden" voters..
USATODAY.com
Related videos from verified sources
Tweets about this