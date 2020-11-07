Global  
 

Joe Biden takes the lead in Pennsylvania and Georgia

CBS News Saturday, 7 November 2020 ()
President Trump's path to 270 continues to narrow as more election results come in. Former Vice President Joe Biden now leads the president in both Pennsylvania and Georgia. "Face the Nation" moderator Margaret Brennan joined CBSN's Lana Zak to discuss that and more.
Video Credit: WKBW Buffalo - Published
News video: Latest look at the Electoral map with Biden ahead in Georgia

Latest look at the Electoral map with Biden ahead in Georgia 00:50

 Overnight, Joe Biden took the lead in the state of Georgia. He was ahead of President Trump by 917 votes.

Biden: "We're going to win this race" [Video]

Biden: "We're going to win this race"

Democrat Joe Biden reassured his supporters in a speech at his headquarters in Wilmington, Delaware on Friday, urging patience and civility despite the 'slow,' 'numbing' wait for election results.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:40Published

Biden inches towards big win with more gains

 Joe Biden inched towards victory in Pennsylvania in the latest count of votes tabulated by Allegheny County elections workers. (Nov. 6)
 
USATODAY.com
Biden projects confidence he'll win White House [Video]

Biden projects confidence he'll win White House

Joe Biden projected confidence Friday that he would win the presidential election, citing his lead in votes in key states like Pennsylvania.

Credit: ABC Action News    Duration: 12:36Published

White House chief of staff Mark Meadows tests positive for COVID-19

 Donald Trump's chief of staff Mark Meadows has the coronavirus over a month after the president's own bout with the virus.
USATODAY.com

CBS Evening News, November 6, 2020

 Biden takes lead in Pennsylvania and Georgia, moves closer to win; Recount likely in Georgia as Biden takes slim lead over Trump
CBS News

US Election results: Biden predicts victory over Trump as counts go on

 Joe Biden says he is confident of winning the US election as his leads over Donald Trump widen in key states.
BBC News

Trump backers protest amid Arizona ballot count

 Pro-Trump protesters rallied outside vote-tabulation centers in a few cities around the country Friday, including Phoenix as the ballot counting effort in..
USATODAY.com

Ruling party leads in tight election in Georgia-exit polls

 TBILISI (Reuters) – The ruling Georgian Dream party declared victory in a parliamentary election in ex-Soviet Georgia on Saturday after four exit polls put it..
WorldNews
Classical music stars turn out for the Tsinandali Festival in Georgia [Video]

Classical music stars turn out for the Tsinandali Festival in Georgia

Classical music stars turn out for the Tsinandali Festival in Georgia

Credit: Euronews English    Duration: 04:00Published

How rising COVID-19 cases could affect Election Day

 "Face the Nation" moderator Margaret Brennan joins "CBS This Morning" to preview the upcoming election and how rising coronavirus cases could affect Election..
CBS News

Full transcript of "Face the Nation" on November 1, 2020

 On this "Face the Nation" broadcast, RNC Chair Ronna McDaniel, Former DHS Secretary Jeh Johnson, and Former FDA Commissioner Scott Gottlieb sat down with..
CBS News

The final countdown: What to expect on election night

 "Face the Nation" moderator Margaret Brennan discusses what to expect as Election Day draws near with a powerhouse roundtable of John Dickerson, Norah O'Donnell,..
CBS News

President Trump and Joe Biden crisscross key battlegrounds in the Midwest

 President Trump and Joe Biden ended the week by taking their campaigns to the Midwest. They both held events in Wisconsin and Minnesota, states that recent CBS..
CBS News

Biden continues to increase leads in Pennsylvania, Georgia and Nevada as counting continues Friday evening [Video]

Biden continues to increase leads in Pennsylvania, Georgia and Nevada as counting continues Friday evening

Counting continued Friday in several states where the presidential race has not yet been called, including Pennsylvania, Georgia and Nevada, where Joe Biden’s lead over Trump continued to grow after..

Credit: 7News - The Denver Channel     Duration: 04:31Published
Trump campaign insists 'election is not over' despite losing Pennsylvania lead [Video]

Trump campaign insists 'election is not over' despite losing Pennsylvania lead

Trump campaign insists 'election is not over' despite losing Pennsylvania lead

Credit: nypost     Duration: 01:46Published
Biden Edges Ahead of Trump in Pennsylvania and Georgia [Video]

Biden Edges Ahead of Trump in Pennsylvania and Georgia

Biden Edges Ahead of Trump in Pennsylvania and Georgia . According to CBS News, as of Friday morning, Biden was leading Trump in Pennsylvania 49.4%-49.3% with 95% of the votes counted. According to..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:16Published

US election: Former Donald Trump official Anthony Scaramucci tips Joe Biden win

US election: Former Donald Trump official Anthony Scaramucci tips Joe Biden win President Trump's former communications director Anthony Scaramucci says the battle for the next presidency between Trump and Joe Biden shouldn't be this close....
New Zealand Herald

Biden tells Pennsylvania rally COVID-19 deaths, cases would be lower if Trump had consistently worn a mask

 Former Vice President Joe Biden criticized President Trump's mask-wearing habits on Sunday, telling a Pennsylvania rally that the impact of...
FOXNews.com Also reported by •NYTimes.com

Eye Opener: Joe Biden leads President Trump in electoral, popular votes

 Joe Biden is now within striking distance of the presidency while the Trump campaign gears up for legal challenges. Also, riots have erupted across Portland...
CBS News Also reported by •FOXNews.comHNGNNYTimes.com