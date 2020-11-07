Joe Biden takes the lead in Pennsylvania and Georgia
President Trump's path to 270 continues to narrow as more election results come in. Former Vice President Joe Biden now leads the president in both Pennsylvania and Georgia. "Face the Nation" moderator Margaret Brennan joined CBSN's Lana Zak to discuss that and more.
