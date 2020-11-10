Global  
 

Here’s Where All the Cracks in the ‘Blue Wall’ Were for Biden

NYTimes.com Tuesday, 10 November 2020 ()
President-elect Joseph R. Biden Jr. took back Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin by surging in the suburbs. He held his own in big cities, but there were signs of weakness in Black and Latino neighborhoods.
