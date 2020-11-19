Global  
 

Pompeo is first top U.S. diplomat to visit an Israeli settlement

Denver Post Thursday, 19 November 2020 ()
Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Thursday became the first top U.S. diplomat to visit an Israeli settlement in the occupied West Bank as the State Department announced that products from the settlements can be labeled “Made in Israel” in a major policy shift.
Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Published
News video: Pompeo, on Israel visit, says he'll go to Golan Heights

Pompeo, on Israel visit, says he'll go to Golan Heights 01:11

 U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said he would visit the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights on Thursday, marking the Trump administration's break with previous U.S. policy on the strategic plateau.

