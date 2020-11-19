Pompeo is first top U.S. diplomat to visit an Israeli settlement
Thursday, 19 November 2020 ()
Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Thursday became the first top U.S. diplomat to visit an Israeli settlement in the occupied West Bank as the State Department announced that products from the settlements can be labeled “Made in Israel” in a major policy shift.
Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Thursday became the first top U.S. diplomat to visit an Israeli settlement in the occupied West Bank as the State Department announced that products from the settlements can be labeled “Made in Israel” in a major policy shift.
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related news from verified sources