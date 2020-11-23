Global  
 

AstraZeneca says its COVID vaccine "highly effective" in late trials

CBS News Monday, 23 November 2020 ()
It's third drugmaker to report such results in two weeks. AstraZeneca developed its vaccine along with Oxford University.
