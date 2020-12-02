U.K. becomes first country to approve Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine

'Delhi's Covid positivity rate likely to go below 5% soon': Health Minister



Covid-19 cases continue to rise in Delhi with 4,006 new cases reported on Tuesday. Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain said that the positivity rate likely to go below 5% in next few days. The national capital battled a severe rise in covid-19 cases and deaths last month. Experts said that the recent surge in cases was seen due to the festive season and rising pollution level. Authorities ramped up Covid-19 testing strategy and increased tests to over 60,000 a day-mark. The AAP govt has also slashed the prices of RT-PCR tests in private labs.

