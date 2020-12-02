Global  
 

U.K. becomes first country to approve Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine

CBS News Wednesday, 2 December 2020 ()
The United Kingdom has become the first country to approve the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine. Immunizations are set to start next week, with the elderly and health care workers among the first to receive it. Charlie D'Agata reports.
Video Credit: CBS 2 Chicago - Published
News video: U.K. Is 1st Country To Approve Pfizer COVID-19 Vaccine

U.K. Is 1st Country To Approve Pfizer COVID-19 Vaccine 02:34

 U.K. is 1st country to approve Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine. CBS 2's Mugo Odigwe reports on Chicago's plan for distribution once the vaccine gains approval in the U.S.

PM and Starmer welcome vaccine approval at PMQs [Video]

PM and Starmer welcome vaccine approval at PMQs

The prime minister and the leader of the opposition have welcomed the news that a Covid-19 vaccine produced by Pfizer/BioNTech has been approved for use in the UK. Boris Johnson told the Commons that the protection of vaccines will allow Britons to "reclaim our lives" and get the economy moving. Report by Jonesia. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 02:33Published
Scotland: First vaccines to be administered on 8 December [Video]

Scotland: First vaccines to be administered on 8 December

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has announced that the first vaccines against Covid-19 will be administered in Scotland on Tuesday 8 December, following the approval of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine. Report by Jonesia. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 00:38Published
Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine only approved after strict tests: MHRA [Video]

Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine only approved after strict tests: MHRA

United Kingdom's Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency Dr June Raine said that the COVID-19 vaccine (Pfizer-BioNTech) has only been approved because those strict tests have been done and complied with. "Everyone can be absolutely confident that no corners whatsoever have been cut," she said. UK authorizes Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine, to be made available across the country from next week.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:45Published

Pfizer UK boss: Vaccine approval 'incredible moment' [Video]

Pfizer UK boss: Vaccine approval 'incredible moment'

Pfizer UK chief hails 'incredible moment for science' as Covid-19 vaccineapproved for use. Managing Director Ben Osborn said it was 'a turning point'in the fight back against Covid-19.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:10Published
'Delhi's Covid positivity rate likely to go below 5% soon': Health Minister [Video]

'Delhi's Covid positivity rate likely to go below 5% soon': Health Minister

Covid-19 cases continue to rise in Delhi with 4,006 new cases reported on Tuesday. Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain said that the positivity rate likely to go below 5% in next few days. The national capital battled a severe rise in covid-19 cases and deaths last month. Experts said that the recent surge in cases was seen due to the festive season and rising pollution level. Authorities ramped up Covid-19 testing strategy and increased tests to over 60,000 a day-mark. The AAP govt has also slashed the prices of RT-PCR tests in private labs.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 02:38Published

Woman says ambitious startup app could have helped save her husband's life

 A new app is making it easy to locate someone in the event of an emergency, by pinpointing a location anywhere on the planet within a 10-foot square and..
CBS News

Oxford-AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine trial shows up to 90% effectiveness

 The coronavirus vaccine being developed by AstraZeneca and the University of Oxford is up to 90% effective in preventing the disease, with clinical trials also..
CBS News

ER doctor discusses AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine and a new antibody treatment

 With one week left in November, the U.S. has already seen its highest monthly coronavirus case total. This comes as AstraZeneca announced that trials show its..
CBS News

AstraZeneca-Oxford COVID-19 vaccine up to 90% effective, late stage trials show

 Another potential coronavirus vaccine is showing promising results. Charlie D'Agata reports from Oxford University in England on the AstraZeneca vaccine trial.
CBS News

Matt Hancock reacts to vaccine approval [Video]

Matt Hancock reacts to vaccine approval

Health Secretary Matt Hancock reacts as the UK becomes the first country inthe world to approve the Covid-19 jab from Pfizer and BioNTech, paving the wayfor vaccination to start next week.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:59Published
CDC committee: Health care workers, nursing home residents should get COVID vaccine first [Video]

CDC committee: Health care workers, nursing home residents should get COVID vaccine first

The Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices voted healthcare workers and residents of long-term care facilities should receive the vaccine first.

Credit: USA Today News (Domestic)     Duration: 00:59Published
25-30 crore Indians could be vaccinated for COVID by Aug 2021: Harsh Vardhan [Video]

25-30 crore Indians could be vaccinated for COVID by Aug 2021: Harsh Vardhan

Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan on November 30, informed that a COVID-19 vaccine will be provided in first 3-4 months of next year. "In the first 3-4 months of next year, there is a possibility..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:13Published

