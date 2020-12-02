U.K. becomes first country to approve Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine
The United Kingdom has become the first country to approve the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine. Immunizations are set to start next week, with the elderly and health care workers among the first to receive it. Charlie D'Agata reports.
|
|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Pfizer Multinational pharmaceutical corporation
PM and Starmer welcome vaccine approval at PMQs
Credit: ODN Duration: 02:33Published
Scotland: First vaccines to be administered on 8 December
Credit: ODN Duration: 00:38Published
Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine only approved after strict tests: MHRA
Credit: ANI Duration: 01:45Published
Coronavirus disease 2019 Disease caused by severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2
Pfizer UK boss: Vaccine approval 'incredible moment'
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:10Published
'Delhi's Covid positivity rate likely to go below 5% soon': Health Minister
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 02:38Published
BioNTech German biotechnology company
Charlie D'Agata
Woman says ambitious startup app could have helped save her husband's lifeA new app is making it easy to locate someone in the event of an emergency, by pinpointing a location anywhere on the planet within a 10-foot square and..
CBS News
Oxford-AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine trial shows up to 90% effectivenessThe coronavirus vaccine being developed by AstraZeneca and the University of Oxford is up to 90% effective in preventing the disease, with clinical trials also..
CBS News
ER doctor discusses AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine and a new antibody treatmentWith one week left in November, the U.S. has already seen its highest monthly coronavirus case total. This comes as AstraZeneca announced that trials show its..
CBS News
AstraZeneca-Oxford COVID-19 vaccine up to 90% effective, late stage trials showAnother potential coronavirus vaccine is showing promising results. Charlie D'Agata reports from Oxford University in England on the AstraZeneca vaccine trial.
CBS News
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources