Elliot Page, Oscar Nominated Star Of ‘Juno,’ ‘Inception’ And More, Comes Out As Transgender
Wednesday, 2 December 2020 (
1 hour ago) In a powerful social media post, Elliot Page, formerly known as Ellen Page, wrote "My joy is real, but it is also fragile."
