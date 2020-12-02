Global  
 

Elliot Page, Oscar Nominated Star Of ‘Juno,’ ‘Inception’ And More, Comes Out As Transgender

CBS 2 Wednesday, 2 December 2020 ()
In a powerful social media post, Elliot Page, formerly known as Ellen Page, wrote "My joy is real, but it is also fragile."
Video Credit: THR News - Published
News video: Elliot Page, Formerly Known as Ellen Page, Comes Out as Transgender, Non-Binary | THR News

Elliot Page, Formerly Known as Ellen Page, Comes Out as Transgender, Non-Binary | THR News 01:42

 Elliot Page, the Oscar-nominated actor who has starred in 'Juno' and 'The Umbrella Academy,' has announced he is transgender.

