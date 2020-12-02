Elliot Page, Oscar Nominated Star Of ‘Juno,’ ‘Inception’ And More, Comes Out As Transgender

Elliot Page Announced He Is Transgender “I feel lucky to be writing this,” the Oscar-nominated Juno star shared.

Elliot Page, 'JUNO' Star, Shares Transgender Identity Elliot Page, the actress formerly known as Ellen Page, has come out as transgender. On Tuesday, the Oscar-nominated star revealed they are transgender and identify as non-binary. Non-binary is a term..

Actor 'Elliot Page' comes out as transgender and non-binary Oscar-nominated actor Elliot Page has come out as transgender. Formerly known as Ellen Page, Elliott is transgender and non-binary, meaning the gender identity is neither man nor woman.

Oscar-nominated star of "Juno," "Inception" Elliot Page comes out as transgender Elliot Page, star of such films as "Juno" and "Inception," came out as transgender and non-binary in an emotional and candid social media post. In the post, Page...

Juno, Inception actor Ellen Page comes out as transgender, changes name to Elliot Page Ellen Page, the Oscar-nominated star of films such as "Juno" and "Inception", has come out as a transgender. In a statement, posted on Twitter, the 33-year-old...

