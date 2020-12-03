Today in History for December 3rd
First human heart transplant performed; Industrial accident kills thousands in Bhopal, India; Hundreds of students arrested at the University of California at Berkeley; "A Streetcar Named Desire" opens on Broadway; Snger Ozzy Osbourne is born. (Dec. 3)
|
|
|
You Might Like
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Bhopal Metropolis and state capital in Madhya Pradesh, India
Bhopal Gas Tragedy: Govt claims 102 gas leak survivors died of Covid-19, NGOs quote bigger numberOver 15,000 people were killed and 5 lakh affected after methyl isocyanate leaked from the pesticide plant of Union Carbide India Limited in Bhopal.
DNA
BJP's Rameshwar Sharma urges public to call Idgah Hills as 'Guru Nanak Tekri'
Credit: ANI Duration: 01:12Published
Covid-19 vaccine: Bharat Biotech starts phase III trials of Covaxin in Madhya Pradesh's BhopalThe volunteers will be counselled first followed by medical tests. If the reports of the volunteers are normal then they will be given the first dose.
DNA
CM Shivraj Chouhan inaugurates 'Energy Swaraj Yatra' in Bhopal
Credit: ANI Duration: 01:39Published
University of California, Berkeley Public research university in California, United States
Ozzy Osbourne English heavy metal vocalist and songwriter
Ozzy Osbourne terrified of catching Covid-19 amid emphysema battle
Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 00:56Published
Sharon and Ozzy Osbourne's credit cards 'maxed out' by fraudster
Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 00:49Published
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources