Thomas 'Tiny' Lister Jr. Dies at 62 After Experiencing COVID-19 Symptoms
Saturday, 12 December 2020 ()
Wrestler and actor Thomas Lister Jr., also known by his moniker "Tiny," was found unconscious in his home on Thursday after reportedly experiencing COVID-19 symptoms. The 62-year-old started to feel sick a week ago, then his symptoms "got really bad, really quick," according to his manager Cindy Cowan.
