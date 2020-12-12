Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Thomas 'Tiny' Lister Jr. Dies at 62 After Experiencing COVID-19 Symptoms

HNGN Saturday, 12 December 2020 ()
Thomas 'Tiny' Lister Jr. Dies at 62 After Experiencing COVID-19 SymptomsWrestler and actor Thomas Lister Jr., also known by his moniker "Tiny," was found unconscious in his home on Thursday after reportedly experiencing COVID-19 symptoms. The 62-year-old started to feel sick a week ago, then his symptoms "got really bad, really quick," according to his manager Cindy Cowan.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Wochit News - Published
News video: Actor Thomas 'Tiny' Lister Jr. Dies At 62 After Suffering Covid-19 symptoms

Actor Thomas 'Tiny' Lister Jr. Dies At 62 After Suffering Covid-19 symptoms 00:32

 Actor and wrestler Thomas Lister Jr. has died. The entertainer also known as "Tiny," was found dead in his home Thursday. According to CNN, Lister had been experiencing Covid-19 symptoms. His manager said the actor started feeling sick a week ago, but his symptoms "got really bad, really quick"....

You Might Like


Related news from verified sources

Actor Thomas 'Tiny' Lister Jr. dies at 62 after apparently experiencing COVID-19 symptoms

 Actor and wrestler Thomas Lister Jr., also known as "Tiny," was found dead in his home Thursday after experiencing COVID-19 symptoms, his manager told CNN.
CTV News

Thomas 'Tiny' Lister Jr., 'Friday' actor, dead at 62 after apparently experiencing Covid-19 symptoms

 Actor and wrestler Thomas Lister Jr., also known as "Tiny," was found dead in his home Thursday after experiencing Covid-19 symptoms,...
Upworthy