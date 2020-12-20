Dr. Anthony Fauci Tells Children He Vaccinated Santa Claus Himself
Sunday, 20 December 2020 () Santa Claus could safely deliver gifts to good boys and girls on Christmas after Dr. Anthony Fauci, the top infectious disease expert in the United States, went all the way to the North Pole to deliver a COVID-19 vaccine.
Dr. Anthony Fauci says it's safe for Santa Claus to visit homes around the world this year. "I took a trip up there to the North Pole, I went there and I vaccinated Santa Claus myself." Fauci said on Saturday's CNN/Sesame Street Townhall. According to Business Insider Fauci also says he "measured...
People in Baltimore County are bringing some holiday cheer to those who they say are most isolated during the coronavirus pandemic. Santa Claus led a caravan of Jeeps Saturday to visit four nursing and..