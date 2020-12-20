Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Dr. Anthony Fauci Tells Children He Vaccinated Santa Claus Himself

HNGN Sunday, 20 December 2020 ()
Dr. Anthony Fauci Tells Children He Vaccinated Santa Claus HimselfSanta Claus could safely deliver gifts to good boys and girls on Christmas after Dr. Anthony Fauci, the top infectious disease expert in the United States, went all the way to the North Pole to deliver a COVID-19 vaccine.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Wochit Tech - Published
News video: Fauci Gives His Ruling On Santa

Fauci Gives His Ruling On Santa 00:28

 Dr. Anthony Fauci says it's safe for Santa Claus to visit homes around the world this year. "I took a trip up there to the North Pole, I went there and I vaccinated Santa Claus myself." Fauci said on Saturday's CNN/Sesame Street Townhall. According to Business Insider Fauci also says he "measured...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Jeep caravan brings holiday cheer to nursing homes, foster children in Catonsville [Video]

Jeep caravan brings holiday cheer to nursing homes, foster children in Catonsville

People in Baltimore County are bringing some holiday cheer to those who they say are most isolated during the coronavirus pandemic. Santa Claus led a caravan of Jeeps Saturday to visit four nursing and..

Credit: WBAL     Duration: 01:14Published
Dr. Fauci explains when kids will get vaccinated [Video]

Dr. Fauci explains when kids will get vaccinated

During CNN’s Sesame Street ABC’s of Covid-19 town hall, Dr. Anthony Fauci answered questions from kids who wanted to know when they can expect to get the coronavirus vaccine.

Credit: Bleacher Report AOL     Duration: 03:47Published
Child asks Dr. Fauci: When can we hug our families again? [Video]

Child asks Dr. Fauci: When can we hug our families again?

Dr. Anthony Fauci joins CNN’s Sanjay Gupta and Erica Hill to answer questions from children across the country about how Covid-19 will impact this holiday season.

Credit: Bleacher Report AOL     Duration: 01:34Published

Related news from verified sources

Don't worry kids, Dr. Fauci said he vaccinated Santa Claus

 With anxiety over the coronavirus pandemic permeating this holiday season, children may be worried that Santa Claus — right in the target age range for those...
Mashable

Dr. Fauci Says He Vaccinated Santa Claus During a Trip to the North Pole

 Dr. Anthony Fauci is making sure that kids feel safe on Christmas Day and he’s assuring them that it’s perfectly fine for Santa Claus to visit their homes....
Just Jared

Santa Claus Gets COVID-19 Vaccine

 Dr. Anthony Fauci says Santa Claus is immune from the coronavirus, but the jolly guy is taking no chances before Christmas -- he just got the COVID-19 vaccine....
TMZ.com