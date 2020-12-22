Alex Padilla to replace Kamala Harris in Senate, making history as California's first Latino senator
Tuesday, 22 December 2020 ()
California Governor Gavin Newsom will name Secretary of State Alex Padilla to replace Vice President-elect Kamala Harris in the U.S. Senate. Padilla will be the first Latino senator to represent California, the nation's most populous state, which also has the largest Latino population in the country. CBS Los Angeles has more.
