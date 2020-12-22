Global  
 

Alex Padilla to replace Kamala Harris in Senate, making history as California's first Latino senator

CBS News Tuesday, 22 December 2020 ()
California Governor Gavin Newsom will name Secretary of State Alex Padilla to replace Vice President-elect Kamala Harris in the U.S. Senate. Padilla will be the first Latino senator to represent California, the nation's most populous state, which also has the largest Latino population in the country. CBS Los Angeles has more.
Video Credit: HuffPost NOW News - Published
News video: Gavin Newsom Fills Harris’ Open Senate Seat

Gavin Newsom Fills Harris’ Open Senate Seat 00:59

 California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) has tapped California Secretary of State Alex Padilla to fill Vice President-elect Kamala Harris’ open Senate seat. He’s the state’s first Latino senator.

