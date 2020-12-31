Police and federal authorities are investigating after a Wisconsin health system said an employee admitted to deliberately spoiling 500 doses of coronavirus vaccine. Jamie Yuccas reports.Full Article
Police investigate deliberate spoiling of 500 vaccine doses
