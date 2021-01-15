U.S. on high alert ahead of Inauguration Day

The U.S. is on high alert as law enforcement personnel across the country scramble to get security measures in place amid safety concerns ahead of Inauguration Day. Tens of thousands of National Guard troops are descending on Washington after online threats were linked to the event, and the FBI warned that armed protests are being planned in all 50 states. CBS News correspondent Debra Alfarone joined "CBSN AM" from Capitol Hill to discuss what new safety measures are in place.