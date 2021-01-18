"Cowboys for Trump" founder, arrested by FBI
Couy Griffin, a New Mexico county official, vowed to return with firearms to the Capitol for the inauguration.Full Article
Cowboys for Trump founder Couy Griffin was arrested in Washington, D.C. Sunday.
Couy Griffin, a county commissioner in New Mexico, planned to return to the Capitol with guns on Jan. 20, the FBI said.