Ahead of impeachment trial, reports reveal Trump's plan to overturn election results

New reports surfaced over the weekend surrounding former President Trump's plans to attempt to invalidate President Joe Biden's election victory. According to the Wall Street Journal, Mr. Trump pressed the Justice Department to go directly to the Supreme Court to try to overturn the results. CBS News has also confirmed a New York Times report that the former president considered ousting then-acting Attorney General Jeffrey Rosen. CBS News legal expert and analyst Rikki Klieman joined CBSN to discuss the significance of these reports, and what it could mean for the former president's upcoming impeachment trial.