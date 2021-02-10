2nd impeachment trial for former President Trump gets underway after Senate vote
The second impeachment trial for former President Trump got underway on Tuesday with arguments over whether or not it is a violation of the constitution to try Mr. Trump now that he is a private citizen. The Senate later voted 56-44 to proceed with the trial. CBSN political reporter Caitlin Huey-Burns and CBS News Capitol Hill producer Rebecca Kaplan join CBSN to discuss the arguments both sides presented and what we can expect from the rest of the trial.Full Article