Senators face aftermath of voting to acquit former President Trump on incitement charge

The Senate voted to acquit former President Trump of inciting the riot at the Capitol on January 6. The vote was 57-43, falling 10 "guilty" votes short of the 67 Democratic House impeachment managers needed to convict. CBS News legal contributor Jessica Levinson, CBS News political contributor Molly Hooper and Vice News political correspondent Liz Landers spoke with CBSN’s Vladimir Duthiers about the political fallout from the trial and the closing arguments presented on the Senate floor.