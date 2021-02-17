Former Trump Plaza casino demolished after falling into disrepair
A spot on the Atlantic City Boardwalk where movie stars, athletes and rock stars used to party has been reduced to a smoking pile of rubble.Full Article
The former Trump Plaza Hotel and Casino in Atlantic City, NJ was imploded on Wednesday morning (2/17). It has been closed since..
It will come down on Feb. 17 at 9 a.m.