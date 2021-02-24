Tribal communities closely watching Senate confirmation hearing of Interior Secretary nominee Deb Haaland

The Senate held confirmation hearings Tuesday for President Biden's pick to head the Department of the Interior, Democratic Congresswoman Deb Haaland of New Mexico. If confirmed, she would be the first Native American Cabinet secretary in U.S. history. Felicia Fonseca, Northern Arizona reporter for The Associated Press, joins CBSN's "Red & Blue" anchor Elaine Quijano with more on why Native Americans are hoping her confirmation will amplify their voices in politics.