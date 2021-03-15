Beyonce makes history at Grammy Awards
The women won big at the Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, with Beyonce making history and Billie Eilish scooping her second consecutive record of the year trophy. (March 14)
The 63rd annual Grammy Awards made history when Beyonce won her 28th award and became the most decorated woman in Grammy history.
She didn't win album, record or song of the year, but Beyonce was queen of the 63rd annual Grammys Sunday evening, collecting four..