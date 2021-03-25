Biden addresses border crisis, filibuster, reelection during first press conference as president – watch in full

During his first official press conference, President Biden announced a new goal of having 200 million COVID-19 vaccine doses administered within his first 100 days in office. He also said he plans to run for reelection in 2024. Mr. Biden took questions from reporters on a variety of topics, including the migrant surge at the U.S.-Mexico border, voting rights, the Senate's filibuster rule, and withdrawing U.S. troops from Afghanistan. Watch the press conference.