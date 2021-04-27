Police: Jarrod Powell Arrested In Brutal Attack On Asian Man In East Harlem
Published
Police say he attacked 61-year-old Yao Pan Ma last Friday at the corner of 125th Street and Third Avenue.Full Article
Published
Police say he attacked 61-year-old Yao Pan Ma last Friday at the corner of 125th Street and Third Avenue.Full Article
Police have made an arrest in an attack against an Asian man last week in East Harlem. CBS2's Jenna DeAngelis reports.
Another random and brutal attack on an Asian person in New York was caught on camera Friday night; CBS2's Nick Caloway reports.