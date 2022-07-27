'Leave It to Beaver' Star Tony Dow Dead After False Announcement
"Leave It to Beaver" star Tony Dow has officially died just one day after he was falsely pronounced dead under the mistaken belief of his wife.Full Article
Tony Dow has died at 77 years old — just one day after his wife mistakenly said he had passed away.
