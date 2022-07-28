US Recession Worries Rise as Economy Falls 0.9% Last Quarter, 2nd Straight Drop
Published
US economy shrinks again, fueling recession concerns but experts say data is not yet conclusive.Full Article
Published
US economy shrinks again, fueling recession concerns but experts say data is not yet conclusive.Full Article
Watch VideoThe U.S. economy shrank from April through June for a second straight quarter, contracting at a 0.9% annual pace and..
Watch VideoTreasury Secretary Janet Yellen on Sunday said the U.S. economy is slowing but pointed to healthy hiring as proof that..