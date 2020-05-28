Global  

News Brief: Pandemic Deaths, China's Move On Hong Kong, Minneapolis Protests

NPR Thursday, 28 May 2020 ()
More than 100,000 Americans die from COVID-19. China moves closer to criminalizing dissent from Hong Kong. And, violent protests continue in Minneapolis after a black man died in police custody.
Video credit: Reuters Studio - Published
News video: China parliament approves Hong Kong security bill

China parliament approves Hong Kong security bill 02:13

 China's parliament approved a decision on Thursday to go forward with national security legislation for Hong Kong that democracy activists in the city and Western countries fear could endanger its special autonomy and freedoms. Libby Hogan reports.

'China cannot behave in such a barbaric way' [Video]

'China cannot behave in such a barbaric way'

Former chair of Hong Kong's Democracy Party, Emily Lau calls on Boris Johnson and the international community to help stop China's controversial security bill.

Credit: Sky News UK Studios     Duration: 09:59Published
China gives go-ahead for security laws in Hong Kong [Video]

China gives go-ahead for security laws in Hong Kong

The wide-ranging laws, which include a ban on treason, secession, sedition and subversion - could now be in effect in a matter of weeks.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 07:33Published

News Brief: Pandemic Death Toll, Hong Kong Protests, Florida Law

U.S. approaches nearly 100,000 deaths from COVID-19. Thousands in Hong Kong protest planned security law. A federal judge rules Florida law restricting voting...
NPR

