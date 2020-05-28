News Brief: Pandemic Deaths, China's Move On Hong Kong, Minneapolis Protests
Thursday, 28 May 2020 () More than 100,000 Americans die from COVID-19. China moves closer to criminalizing dissent from Hong Kong. And, violent protests continue in Minneapolis after a black man died in police custody.
China's parliament approved a decision on Thursday to go forward with national security legislation for Hong Kong that democracy activists in the city and Western countries fear could endanger its special autonomy and freedoms. Libby Hogan reports.