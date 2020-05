🙏🏻 Ravi Prabhakaran 🙏🏻 RT @naktacarin: US is planning to cancel the visas of thousands of Chinese graduate students and researchers who have direct links to unive… 35 seconds ago

Jane Caruso RT @Reuters: U.S. planning to cancel visas of Chinese graduate students: sources https://t.co/Se5PoFqc1j https://t.co/muVw3S6yvd 41 seconds ago

कट्टर देशभक्त RT @MeghUpdates: U.S. planning to cancel visas of Chinese graduate students . US acting fast indeed https://t.co/eHr7LQ4UOw 2 minutes ago

Rakesh @SkyNews U.S. planning to cancel visas of #Chinese graduate students: sources https://t.co/1Qh5mpWUpp 2 minutes ago

sam07 RT @thesanjaydutt: U.S. planning to cancel visas of Chinese graduate students: sources https://t.co/0w49CxZsrB 4 minutes ago

Náktacārin US is planning to cancel the visas of thousands of Chinese graduate students and researchers who have direct links… https://t.co/pgaVqTyYkb 4 minutes ago

Saul of United The United States is planning to cancel the visas of thousands of Chinese graduate students believed by President D… https://t.co/jKLkJ0kqA6 7 minutes ago