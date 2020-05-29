News24.com | US cop who kneeled on George Floyd's neck charged with third-degree murder
Friday, 29 May 2020 () A Minneapolis policeman accused of killing unarmed African-American George Floyd by kneeling on his neck was taken into custody on Friday and charged with third-degree murder, officials said.
