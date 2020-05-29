Global  

News24.com | US cop who kneeled on George Floyd's neck charged with third-degree murder

News24 Friday, 29 May 2020 ()
A Minneapolis policeman accused of killing unarmed African-American George Floyd by kneeling on his neck was taken into custody on Friday and charged with third-degree murder, officials said.
Video credit: HuffPost NOW News - Published
News video: Minneapolis Cop Derek Chauvin Arrested In Killing Of George Floyd

Minneapolis Cop Derek Chauvin Arrested In Killing Of George Floyd 00:59

 The police officer who pressed his knee into George Floyd’s neck has been arrested and charged with murder and manslaughter.

Protestors have taken to the streets of downtown LA for the third night in a row, following the deadly arrest of George Floyd in Minnesota. Protestors are marching in front of city hall and have..

A white former Minneapolis police officer was charged with murder on Friday after a bystander's video showed him pinning his knee into the neck of an unarmed black man who later died, an incident that..

Ariana Grande, Vince Staples, Ice Cube and more artists reacted to ex-Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin being charged with third-degree murder and...
Hennepin County Attorney *Mike Freeman* held a press conference Friday afternoon announcing that *Derek Chauvin*, the former cop who pinned down *George Floyd*...
