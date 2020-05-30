Global  

George Floyd death: Arrested Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin's wife announces she is leaving him

New Zealand Herald Saturday, 30 May 2020 ()
The "devastated" wife of the police officer arrested and charged over George Floyd's death has publicly announced that she is leaving him immediately.A statement issued to media by Derek Chauvin's wife's lawyer reads: "This evening,...
News video: Ex-Minneapolis Police Officer Derek Chauvin Arrested In George Floyd’s Death

Ex-Minneapolis Police Officer Derek Chauvin Arrested In George Floyd’s Death 02:49

 Fired Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin has been arrested four days after George Floyd’s fatal arrest that sparked protests, rioting and outcry across the city and nation.

Related news from verified sources

Eye Opener: Officer charged with murder in George Floyd's death

Fired Minneapolis Police Officer Derek Chauvin has been charged with murder in the death of George Floyd as a fourth night of protests swept the country. Also,...
CBS News Also reported by •CBS 2WorldNewsBillboard.comReutersSOHH

'At breaking point': Australian professor stuck in chaotic Minneapolis

Demonstrators in Minneapolis - where police officer Derek Chauvin was charged with murder over George Floyd's death -  were met by the United States National...
The Age

