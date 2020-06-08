Global  

ESPN: MLB Proposes 76-Game Season

Newsy Monday, 8 June 2020 ()
ESPN: MLB Proposes 76-Game SeasonWatch VideoMajor League Baseball has proposed returning with a 76-game season as opening day has been delayed amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The proposal, which was obtained by ESPN, includes paying players 75% of their full prorated salary over the shortened season. The package would feature a shortened spring training with...
