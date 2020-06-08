|
|
ESPN: MLB Proposes 76-Game Season
|
|
Monday, 8 June 2020 ()
Watch VideoMajor League Baseball has proposed returning with a 76-game season as opening day has been delayed amid the coronavirus pandemic.
The proposal, which was obtained by ESPN, includes paying players 75% of their full prorated salary over the shortened season. The package would feature a shortened spring training with...
|
|
Related videos from verified sources
FA: Why WSL season was cancelled, return date
FA's Director of the Professional Women's Game Kelly Simmons explains why the WSL season was cancelled and reveals when it will return.
Credit: Sky Sports UK Duration: 00:59Published
Jewelry Expert Critiques Athletes' Chains & Pendants
Join celebrity jeweler Trax (Maksud Agadjani) as he breaks down and critiques the chains of some of today's biggest athletes including, James Harden, LeBron James, Odell Beckham Jr., Ben Simmons, PJ..
Credit: GQ Duration: 10:03Published
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this
|