Kentucky To Remove Jefferson Davis Statue From State Capitol Saturday, 13 June 2020 ( 18 hours ago )

In a near-unanimous vote on Friday, the state's Historic Properties Advisory Commission agreed to relocate the statue from the Capitol rotunda, where it's stood for over 80 years, to the


