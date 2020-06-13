Global  

Kentucky To Remove Jefferson Davis Statue From State Capitol

Newsy Saturday, 13 June 2020 ()
Kentucky To Remove Jefferson Davis Statue From State CapitolWatch VideoA Kentucky state committee has voted to remove a statue of Confederate President Jefferson Davis from the state Capitol building.

In a near-unanimous vote on Friday, the state's Historic Properties Advisory Commission agreed to relocate the statue from the Capitol rotunda, where it's stood for over 80 years, to the...
Video credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota - Published
News video: Protesters Pull Down Christopher Columbus Statue Outside State Capitol

Protesters Pull Down Christopher Columbus Statue Outside State Capitol 00:30

 On Tuesday, protesters were seen pulling down the Christopher Columbus statue outside the State Capitol, Frank Vascellaro reports (0:30). WCCO 4 News at 5 – June 10, 2020

