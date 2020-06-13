|
Kentucky To Remove Jefferson Davis Statue From State Capitol
Saturday, 13 June 2020 ()
Watch VideoA Kentucky state committee has voted to remove a statue of Confederate President Jefferson Davis from the state Capitol building.
In a near-unanimous vote on Friday, the state's Historic Properties Advisory Commission agreed to relocate the statue from the Capitol rotunda, where it's stood for over 80 years, to the...
