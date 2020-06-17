Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

The ‘Poisoned’ Shake Shack Milkshakes and an NYPD on Edge

Seattle Times Wednesday, 17 June 2020 ()
NEW YORK — Around 8:30 p.m. Monday, officials said, three New York City police officers stopped for milkshakes at a Shake Shack restaurant in Lower Manhattan. The drinks had a bitter taste, and the officers began to feel sick. They were soon on their way to a hospital to be treated for possible poisoning, with […]
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: Veuer - Published
News video: ‘No Criminality’ by Shake Shack Employees After 3 NYPD Officer Hospitalized Over Milkshakes

‘No Criminality’ by Shake Shack Employees After 3 NYPD Officer Hospitalized Over Milkshakes 00:49

 A police investigation found that there was “no criminality” by Shake Shack employees, after three New York police officers went to the hospital after drinking milkshakes from the burger chain’s location in lower Manhattan.

Related videos from verified sources

Police: Officers were not intentionally poisoned [Video]

Police: Officers were not intentionally poisoned

Police say there is no evidence that 3 New York police officers were intentionally poisoned after ingesting bleach from milkshakes they got at Shake Shack. All the officers are expected to be okay.

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 00:31Published
NYPD: No Criminality After Officers Sickened At Shake Shack [Video]

NYPD: No Criminality After Officers Sickened At Shake Shack

Sources tell CBS2 it appears the incident was accidental, possibly the result of cleaning solution that wasn't properly removed from the shake machine.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 00:23Published
3 NYPD Officers Possibly Poisoned At Manhattan Shake Shack [Video]

3 NYPD Officers Possibly Poisoned At Manhattan Shake Shack

Investigators were on the scene in downtown Manhattan. CBS2's Alice Gainer reports

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 00:29Published

Related news from verified sources

The ‘Poisoned’ Shake Shack Milkshakes and an N.Y.P.D. on Edge

 Claims that fast-food workers poisoned officers intentionally proved to be unfounded, but the ensuing uproar underscored a tense new dynamic.
NYTimes.com Also reported by •Daily Caller

Shake Shack ‘horrified’ officers’ drinks may have had bleach

 NEW YORK (AP) — New York City police determined there was no criminality by Shake Shack employees after three officers drank milkshakes believed to be...
Seattle Times


Tweets about this

axman643

Rick RT @oliverdarcy: "Several Fox News stars have continued to peddle the claim that Shake Shack employees 'intentionally poisoned' the milksha… 4 seconds ago

Daddie_LongLegz

Scary Spider 🕷🌹🍄 @chunkyfila @iKelseyL I would wager that just regular milkshakes kill more people per year than poisoned shake shack milkshakes 6 seconds ago

AutumnRose666

Autumn Williams RT @Trillburne: some Brit got a milkshake dumped on him & called it a "mock assassination," then Andy Ngo faked an "attack" by some kind of… 2 minutes ago

iKelseyL

kelsey: ACAB for Cutie RT @chunkyfila: to be fair, the flu kills thousands more people each year than poisoned shake shack milkshakes 2 minutes ago

haseebsl98

李子柒 Liziqi The ‘Poisoned’ Shake Shack Milkshakes and an N.Y.P.D. on Edge The ‘Poisoned’ Shake Shack Milkshakes and an N.Y.P.… https://t.co/22zsucJ4lG 2 minutes ago

peacediva7

Peacediva RT @MotherJones: On Monday night, a NYC police union released a statement claiming three officers had been poisoned by bleach-spiked milksh… 4 minutes ago

edwinflores2580

Edwin flores RT @NYDailyNews: 3 NYPD cops fell ill after drinking milkshakes at a Shake Shack at Broadway and Fulton St. The NYPD is investigating if th… 7 minutes ago