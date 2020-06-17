The ‘Poisoned’ Shake Shack Milkshakes and an NYPD on Edge
Wednesday, 17 June 2020 () NEW YORK — Around 8:30 p.m. Monday, officials said, three New York City police officers stopped for milkshakes at a Shake Shack restaurant in Lower Manhattan. The drinks had a bitter taste, and the officers began to feel sick. They were soon on their way to a hospital to be treated for possible poisoning, with […]
A police investigation found that there was “no criminality” by Shake Shack employees, after three New York police officers went to the hospital after drinking milkshakes from the burger chain’s location in lower Manhattan.