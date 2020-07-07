Global  

Woman Allegedly Raped By Ghislaine Maxwell 20-30 Times Comes Forward, Says She Will Testify in Court

HNGN Tuesday, 7 July 2020 ()
Woman Allegedly Raped By Ghislaine Maxwell 20-30 Times Comes Forward, Says She Will Testify in CourtJane Doe professed years of sexual abuse only ended when Jeffrey Epstein impregnated her. She had her abortion when she was 16 years old.Moreover, Doe, who took part of a lawsuit filed against the Epstein’s estate over a year ago, said she had never been with any other guy except for Epstein, adding that having to kill her child at a very young age really affected her and her entire family.
